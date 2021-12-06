Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $72.10

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.10, but opened at $75.86. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 899 shares trading hands.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

