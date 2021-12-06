Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) PT Raised to GBX 142 at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.78) on Monday. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.