SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 2,835 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,341,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

