SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $42,822,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

