SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.