SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 345.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $306.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

