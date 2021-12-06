SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $1.67 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 47,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.