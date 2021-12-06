SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 995 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

