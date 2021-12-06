SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 495 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $127.64 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

