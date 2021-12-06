Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 3.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 19.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB opened at $55.04 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97.

