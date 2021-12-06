Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 890.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $331,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $176.16 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.29, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.