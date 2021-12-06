Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,553.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,454.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

