Slow Capital Inc. Has $7.93 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

