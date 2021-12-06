Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $253.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $248.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

