SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $18.25

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $18.25 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 58.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.