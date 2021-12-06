Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

