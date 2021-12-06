Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

