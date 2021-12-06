Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

