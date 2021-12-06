Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.61. 115,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.