Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 289,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

