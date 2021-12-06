Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,588,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $298.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.