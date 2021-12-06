Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 345 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.83. 325,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $297.42 and a one year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

