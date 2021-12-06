Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,674 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,001. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.23. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $169.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

