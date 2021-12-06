Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.45. 62,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,965. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.