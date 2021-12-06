Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 25,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $81,235.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,753,825 shares of company stock worth $4,515,847 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

