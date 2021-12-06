Spartan Protocol Hits Market Cap of $17.32 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 95,669,686 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

