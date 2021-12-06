SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.