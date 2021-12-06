SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

