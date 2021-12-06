SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Boosted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

