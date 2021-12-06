Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 829,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,548. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.