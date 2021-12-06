Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

