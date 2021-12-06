Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. Splunk has a 52 week low of $108.08 and a 52 week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.