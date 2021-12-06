Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,931. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.