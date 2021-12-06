Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $6.26 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $704,171.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.