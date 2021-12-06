Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 36.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 56,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,583. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

