State Street Corp Buys Shares of 191,131 IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. State Street Corp owned 0.31% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

