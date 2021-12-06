State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Tyme Technologies worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,880 shares of company stock worth $513,498 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYME opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

