State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of MediciNova worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

