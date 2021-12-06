State Street Corp Has $516,000 Stock Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETON has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

