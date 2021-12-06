State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458,202 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Information Services Group worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.