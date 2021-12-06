Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $8,510,000. Yale University raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.