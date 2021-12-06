STMicroelectronics to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NYSE STM opened at $47.31 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

