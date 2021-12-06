Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 168,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

