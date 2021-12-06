StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $44.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,832 shares of company stock worth $4,819,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

