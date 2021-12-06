StoneX Group Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $73.04 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

