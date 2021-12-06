StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

