StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,571,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.83 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $191.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

