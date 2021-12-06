StoneX Group Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

