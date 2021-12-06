StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.