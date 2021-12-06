Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE FUN opened at $46.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.